Asterix & Obelix XXL Romastered: check Australian rating online, announcement coming soon?

In the last hours the Australian official website dedicated to the classification of multimedia products, which therefore also deals with video games, the first clues have emerged on the possible return of Asterix & Obelix XXL.

Among the latest products that have received a rating there also seems to be a mysterious one Asterix & Obelix XXL Romastered, game with a bizarre title that has not yet been officially announced. Unless it is a mistake, it is very likely that over the next few days we will see the announcement of the remastered version of the classic dating back to 2003 and dedicated to the funny cock heroes. According to information on the Australian portal, the game will be published by Microids and developed by OSome Studioor the developers of White Night. We remind you that Microids, the development team of Syberia and Asterix & Obelix XXL 3: The Crystal Menhir, is currently working on the Remake of XIII, an old first-person shooter.

Unfortunately, no other useful information emerges from the site page and it is not clear what the target platforms of this remastered will be, although it is likely that its release is expected on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.