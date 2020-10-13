Asta doesn’t hold back in Black Clover 267: his feelings are clear

Among the manga battle shonen that are standing out in recent years there is Black Clover, a work written and drawn by Yuki Tabata and published since 2015 on Weekly Shonen Jump. The story has recently entered a new story arc that sees the war against the belligerent kingdom of Swords taking place.

To make up for his shortcomings and recover from the defeat against the Dark Triad, Asta began training thanks to the return of the deputy captain of the Black Bull, the mysterious Nacht. The protagonist of Black Clover has agreed to participate in a ritual that will be anything but easy to overcome. The its purpose is to defeat the devil which is inside your body and, if it fails, it will die.

As soon as the ritual begins, however, the Asta’s first words in Black Clover 267 are of thanks. As the protagonist reveals, it has been a long time since he wanted to thank the devil sincerely for having helped him on so many occasions by granting him a part of his power. The devil is temporarily confused by these phrases, although soon after he recovers and begins to insult Asta.

Then the fight begins even if Asta, despite suffering some blows, does not yet dare to strike his opponent.