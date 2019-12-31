Assumed details of the PS5 and Xbox Series X GPUs are filtered

Share it:

New details about the graphics processing unit of the new generation consoles have come to light and it seems that Sony and Microsoft are betting on the raw power with PS5 and Xbox Series X.

According to information obtained by Digital Foundry, in the case of PS5 we would have 9.2 teraflops of GPU, a number much higher than 1.84 of PS4. It would also have GDDR6 memory, identical to that of the RX 7500 cards of the AMD Navi series.

Another detail of the console is the presence of 36 Navi units of 2000MHz computing compared to 36 to 911MHz of PS4 Pro.

There are also three operating modes for the PS5 GPU in order to work with backward compatible games. These modes would emulate the capabilities of previous consoles. For example, "gen 1" mode would use the same power as PS4 Pro to run its games.

The Xbox Series X data offers slightly less specific information. The information obtained refers to a processor called "Arden" which is not known much. Digital Foundry believes that the goal is the 12 teraflops that has been talking about for some time.

According to these data, experts from the Eurogamer technical analysis division believe that PS5 would be easier to reach € 399 for launch thanks to a better balance of price and power. In the case of Xbox X Series, the price may rise a little in exchange for a more gross power. In addition, it is expected that there will be a less powerful version at a reduced price in the future.

