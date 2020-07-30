Assetto Corsa Competizione: the new patch solves bugs and technical problems

Share it:

505 Games and Kuno Simulations have released a new Assetto Corsa Competizione patch that includes new content and solves various problems reported in recent months by the ever-active community.

The patch solves general game problems in addition to the most relevant ones related to compatibility and use with steering wheels and peripherals. Support for private servers is also added.

Problems solved

Fixed crashes that occurred while logging in and out of a ride

Fixed problems displaying network messages if disconnected during Special Events

Fixed localization issues related to in-game ratings

Fixed some incorrect entries under some commands, in the commands and bindings menu.

Performance improvement on PRO models (PS4 Pro and Xbox One X)

Problems with peripherals

A warning has been added to remind the user to update the firmware of their steering wheel

Fixed various connection and steering wheel issues

Force Feedback correction for a feeling more suited to the console experience

Corrections in Steering Linearity options

Road effects now affect Force Feedback

Some display modes are no longer accessible via keyboard

Assetto Corsa Competizione is available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the developers recently released the new DLC GTA4 Pack.