Assetto Corsa Competizione, PS4 Pro vs Xbox One X: different resolutions for consoles

The launch trailer for Assetto Corsa Competizione celebrated the arrival of the racing game in the console universe. After a long stay on PC, the game is now also available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The Italian production signed by the team of Kunos Simulations thus it reaches the title park of the Sony and Microsoft consoles, bringing with it some exclusive improvements for the hardware of PlayStation 4 Pro is Xbox One X. In the first case, he illustrated Davide Brivio, Game Design Director of Assetto Corsa Competizione, the team has strengthened some graphic and technical elements. With 1080p resolution, for example, it will be possible to take advantage of better anti-aliasing or more refined particle effects. The Sony console will also support one 4K mode, which will bring the game to a resolution of 1800p. On the Microsoft front, however, Assetto Corsa Competizione will be able to present itself to the public in one native 4K resolution, equal to 2160p. The Xbox One X hardware will also support each of the improvements mentioned above for PlayStation 4 Pro.

In closing, we remind you that the racing game is now available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, as well as on PC: on the pages of Everyeye you will find the review of Assetto Corsa Competizione, written by our Matteo mangoni.