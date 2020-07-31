Assault Lily: Bouquet will arrive on Amazon Prime Video, confirmed the new release date

Share it:

The official website dedicated to the franchise of Assault Lily revealed a few hours ago that the new anime Assault Lily: Bouquet will debut on October 1, 2020 on various Japanese and television networks Amazon Prime Video. The anime's release date was initially scheduled for July, but production was delayed due to Covid.

At the moment it has not yet been confirmed whether the arrival on Prime Video will be limited to Japanese territory or if the anime will also land in the West, but given the popularity of the franchise, large streaming sites will hardly miss the opportunity to grab the rights.

We remind you that in the beginning Assault Lily was born as a collection of toys, whose sales success then inspired the creation of the two novels Assault Lily: Ichiryuutai, Shutsugeki Shimasu! is Assault Lily Arms, published respectively in 2015 and 2017. Bouquet will act as a 1: 1 anime adaptation of both works, and will be created by the talented guys from Studio Shaft (Monogatari series, Un marzo da leoni, Fate / Extra Last Encore).

The synopsis of the work reads as follows: "In the near future humanity will be almost completely destroyed by creatures nicknamed "Huge". During the war, men will create them CHARM (Counter Huge Arms), machines born of science and magic. To work best, the CHARMs must be led by little girls, also nicknamed "Lilies". The story follows the adventures of some of these Lilies, first engaged in training through the "Barracks" barracks and then in the war against these frightening creatures".

And what do you think of it? You are interested? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you want to know more instead, we suggest you take a look at the first trailer of Assault Lily: Bouquet shared last March by Studio Shaft.