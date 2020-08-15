Assassin's Creed X AFK Arena: Ezio arrives in the RPG with a live action trailer!

Share it:

The famous Ubisoft saga dedicated to the Sect of Assassins is not new to trespassing into other brands and videogame productions: a new partnership is now ready to involve none other than Ezio Auditore!

Unforgettable protagonist of the beloved Assassin's Creed II, of Assassin's Creed: Brotherood and of Assassin's Creed: Revelations, the Master of the Assassins is certainly one of the most charismatic characters forged by the development studios that have worked on the saga over the years. Among the iconic icons of the French software house, Ezio Auditore is ready to temporarily leave the alleys and streets of Florence to land in a fantasy realm.

As announced by the live action trailer that you can view directly at the opening of this news, a partnership between Assassin's Creed and AFK Arena leads the character into the mobile game. Ezio is therefore now ready to lend the player his innate skills, complete with new skills and ultimate attacks. The collaboration between the two IPs is already operational and players active on AFK Arena can therefore redeem the Assassin in game, both on devices Android be on iOS.

AFK Arena is a mobile title available on the App Store and Play Store, with an RPG structure, set in a realm with a fantasy atmosphere.