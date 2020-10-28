Assassin’s Creed will be a TV series: Netflix’s Leap of Faith

More surprising than a hidden blade that hits you in the dark, Netflix announced a live-action TV series on Assassin’s Creed, one of the most famous and acclaimed videogame brands ever. The news is part of a very important partnership with Ubisoft, which also includes the creation of other projects and not just a TV show with real actors.

In this article we want to sum up what we have learned in the last few hours (read here the sensational announcement of the Assassin’s Creed series on Netflix), but also try to imagine how the series could be, and what adventures it could go on to tell.

nothing is real, everything is permitted

Or maybe it would be appropriate to say that, instead, it’s all real. The existence of a multimedia project linked to the hooded saga had been in the air for years, and the rumors about the presence of Netflix among companies ready to sink their claws on the franchise had become really insistent. The plans of the streaming giant in collaboration with Ubisoft, however, also go beyond a simple live-action TV series.

From the international channels we have in fact learned that Ubisoft Television aims to create a real one television universe all dedicated to the adventures of the Brotherhood: the show with real actors will only be the spearhead of an expanding franchise, since an animated series (probably of Western development) is also planned and, according to the statements of Deadline, even an Assassin’s Creed anime, made by a Japanese staff.

Unfortunately, we know very little or nothing about these last two works. Wanting to imagine the direction in which the production will develop, however, we would like that the Japanese TV series can somehow deal with the oriental counterpart of the franchise, and perhaps devote itself to a story set in a Feudal Japan, in Shao-Jun’s Renaissance China or in another scenario of the Rising Sun.

In reality, it is not said that even at this juncture it is not possible to explore western settings, as happened with the manga adaptation of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla by the author of Vinland Saga.

On the American project, we at least hope that we will work on it Powerhouse Animation (the creators of Castlevania), which in terms of character design and animation quality could really do well with the Assassin’s Creed universe.

Adaptation or expansion?

However, it is on the live-action series that the eyes of all fans are focused, especially afterwards the controversial film with Michael Fassbender, which, net of a fluctuating quality, failed to gain a hold on the public despite the iconicity of Aguilar, the killer of the Spanish Inquisition.

In any case, we know that Netflix is ​​currently looking for a screenwriter, which is why we are not yet aware of some key elements to frame the ambitions of the production, such as the plot, the cast or the distribution plans. We are, therefore, totally in the field of hypotheses, but some pretty valuable clues came to us from the very short teaser trailer published by the streaming giant in these hours.

Netflix limited itself to broadcasting a video showing the iconic Brotherhood symbol (the imprint of an eagle’s skull) with the platform logo in the center, and surprisingly with background music that fans know well: it is of the iconic Ezio’s Family, the main trace of Assassin’s Creed II e Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, which over time became the mother soundtrack of the whole series. In short, the will to create a project in very strong continuity with video games there seems to be from both Netflix and Ubisoft, but at this point a really crucial question arises.

Will the Assassin’s Creed TV series be a 1: 1 adaptation of video games? And if so, how will the exploits of the various Altair, Ezio, Connor, Edward, Arno, Jacob and Evie, Bayek and so on, be proposed to us? Following this hypothesis, Netflix should work hard in terms of historical reconstructions, scenarios and above all casting. Regarding the latter, it would certainly not be easy to find a parterre of actors who do justice to such iconic and well-engraved protagonists in the hearts of the community.

In addition, always following this possible creative direction, we believe that the idea that Netflix and Ubisoft (following the example of the videogame saga) can give life to an anthological series, with a season dedicated to each character and relative historical period. It would therefore be interesting, perhaps, to start from the chronological origins of the brand, and therefore from Ancient Greece (cradle of the Templar Order) and then from Ptolemaic Egypt, which gave birth to the Brotherhood, and then move on to the events of the Middle East and so Street. But such a project, as already mentioned, would require a huge job, in logistical and economic terms: the enormous variety of scenarios would force the troupe to move continuously around the world and to recruit a cast that every year should belong to ever different ethnic groups, not to mention the production of costumes, weapons and props in continuous evolution. A solution that, in terms of budget, would require a really important contribution, in which Ubisoft could also invest to guarantee product quality and fidelity to the source material.

However, there is also a second (and no less intriguing) hypothesis. That is the TV series may tell a different story: maybe a prequel about existing protagonists or, why not, a totally new and original story. Manufacturers of Ubisoft Tilm & Televisionon the other hand, for now they have spoken only of “adaptation”, but also of “un careful transposition of the epic and electrifying entertainment of videogame IP, which can somehow deepen what fans have known so far“.

In truth we wouldn’t mind the creation of a completely new protagonist, in the style of Fassbender’s Aguilar, and a unique story, deepened over the course of several seasons. A solution that, compared to the previous hypothesis, would be even less expensive for production, but no less fascinating for this.

Obviously, the whole can (and must) be canonical towards the mother saga, and maybe close some storyline left pending or even deepen some characters that appeared in video games. On the other hand, through the already well-established multimedia expansion in novels and comics, Ubisoft has already shown that it is able to implement well (sometimes even exaggerating) the videogame story with that of other mediums: this is the case of the novels on Altair or Edward Kenway, which they deepen the youth of the two heroes, or of the sensational drift of Juno, whose narrative arc has left the shores of the video game to end in those of the official comics of the saga.