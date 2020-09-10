Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will shoot in 4K and 60fps on Xbox Series X, it’s official

In a year like 2020 that has hosted an avalanche of postponements, it is almost strange to see the anticipation of a launch … yet it happened! Ubisoft has announced that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be released on November 10, a week earlier than originally planned, to accompany the debut of the Xbox Series S and X.

The advance also concerns other editions of the Viking-themed action RPG, namely Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Google Stadia. Still shrouded in mystery, however, the release date of the next-gen version for PS5. While we await news about it, Ubisoft has sent us an official statement confirming that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will run at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second on Xbox Series X, as well as supporting HDR and Smart Delivery.

Evidently, the game code optimization operations for Redmond’s most powerful console have achieved the desired results, as Ubisoft was unable to confirm 60 fps on Xbox Series X last May. Unfortunately, no clarifications were provided. regarding the nature of 4K resolution: will it be upscaled or native? In all likelihood, we’ll find out next November 10th. In the meantime, we advise you to read the report of our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla test and take a look at the novels from Assassin’s Creed to read to learn more about the lore of the saga.