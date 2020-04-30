Assassin's Creed Valhalla will have "Viking rap battles"

Share it:

Ubisoft introduced today Assassin's Creed Valhalla with a first cinematic trailer and in-game images, which bring a lot of news about history, setting and mythology. But among the new information, information that Ubisoft has shared highlights a surprise in the form of an unprecedented feature in the saga: rap battles (Vikings).

Yes, according to the official description of Valhalla on the Ubisoft website, the open world of England and Norway of the s. IX will present common activities such as hunting, drinking games and fishing. But the most important thing is that you can participate in these rap battles:

Sail the icy North Sea to discover and conquer the fractured kingdoms of England. Participate in activities such as hunting and drinking games, or compete in traditional Norse derision duels, Viking rap battles in which you must verbally destroy your opponent.

The Derisions (Flyting) was a battle of insults, similar to modern cockfights, allowing you to literally add insults to the wounds you make to those who oppose the main character, Eivor, during the story of Valhalla. Flyting comes from Old English and is translated as "fight", and examples of this have been found in Nordic, Celtic, Old English and more. If it sounds a long way from the stereotypical activities you hear the Vikings were doing, meaning lots of raiding and looting, well you're not alone in that belief. But Thierry Noël, historian and content advisor for the Editorial Research Unit on Assassin's Creed Valhalla, spoke to Ubisoft about the unexpected gap in how the Vikings lived compared to how their lives are perceived.

"The gap between the reality of Nordic society and the image we have of the reckless Viking was really interesting to me. They were a fascinating society in terms of culture and fairly fair in the way they treated women, who had important rights at the time. "It was certainly inconsistent with the common image we have of the Vikings," Noël told Ubisoft.

And since Valhalla is leaning towards choosing the character genre the series has recently embraced, including adding new character customization options and major dialogue options, it only seems appropriate that we can choose how to verbally devastate enemies between assault parties and settlement updates.

Speaking of settlements, Valhalla is putting great emphasis on building and propping up Eivor's Viking settlement in the new Assassin's Creed, as the game director Ashraf Ismail told IGN in a recent interview.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will launch in late 2020 on PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, PC exclusively at the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store, Google Stadia, and UPlay +.