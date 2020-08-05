Assassin's Creed Valhalla: wasn't the male version of Eivor originally planned?

Share it:

As you well know by now, in Assassin's Creed Valhalla not only will it be possible to choose the sex of Eivor at the beginning of the adventure, but you can also switch from the male version to the female version at any time via the game menus.

However, it seems that originally the developers did not have the idea of ​​implementing the double protagonist in the game and that the initial idea was that of enter only the female version of Eivor. This was revealed by the Twitter user "Seiiki" Dell’Aria, who claims to have collaborated with Ubisoft in the past for the Assassin's Creed Symphony and that on that occasion he learned some information from the development team.

Here are the user's messages:

"One of the victims of Ash's harassment showed me conversations that confirm it, but no one will be surprised. Just like Syndicate, Origins and odyssey, the idea of ​​inserting only the female version of the protagonist into the game started from the development team The executives prevented this from proceeding and forced the team to insert a male version of Eivor, since a woman as protagonist in their opinion would not have allowed the game to sell. It was no coincidence that we then focused on Eivor. male in the marketing phase. The protagonist did not see the announcement of AC Valhalla and it took a while to attend his presentation. "

These are rather strong statements and that, if they prove to be true, would confirm how Ubisoft executives have often forced the development teams to modify their projects more or less radically in order to satisfy them. According to the latest rumors of the corridor, something similar would also have happened to the RPG on King Arthur of Avalon, who may never have seen the light because of the decisions of Serge Hascoet.

