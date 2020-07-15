Share it:

In Assassin's Creed Valhalla there will also be space for cats: the cute cats will not only have a role of outline but Eivor will be able to approach them and enlist them to convince them to follow him.

Clearly, the cats they will not become fierce war animals and they will never be sent to fight or be sacrificed in any way, however they will be able to keep us company in the camp and will hunt down rodents and other small animals as insects. Nothing transcendental of course but a small touch that helps to understand the care taken by the developers in an attempt to give life to a world as realistic and varied as possible.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be released on November 17 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and Google Stadia, as announced by the French publisher during the Ubisoft Forward event on July 12th. On Everyeye.it you can find the proof of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, played by our Francesco Fossetti, find out what Fossa thinks about the new episode of the Ubisoft series.

In addition to the game, the Assassin's Creed Valhalla soundtrack and the official novel will be released on the same day, both products are already available for pre-order at major retailers.