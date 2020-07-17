Assassin's Creed Valhalla: the viking assassin Eivor is the protagonist of the new trailer

Share it:

After the Ubisoft Forward showcase and after showing the first gameplay of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the French company has released a new trailer that explores the main character Eivor.

The trailer published by Ubisoft takes the title of Eivor's Fate (the fate of Eivor) and aims to introduce players to the new Viking assassin, in this case in the male version. However Ubisoft, after announcing gender equality in the combat system of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, in the last few days he wanted to emphasize that the game will allow him to interpret Eivor man or woman without any kind of foreclosure.

Apparently Assassin's Creed Valhalla will offer an option for "fast gender change" which will be accessible through the Animus and will allow you to change the appearance and voice of our digital counterpart. A particular choice that makes the concept of canonical character accessory.

Before leaving you to the new trailer, we remind you that Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be released on November 17 on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Google Stadia and then will also land on the next-gen Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles.