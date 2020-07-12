Assassin's Creed Valhalla: the release date leaks from Ubisoft social networks!

Share it:

According to what reported (and testified with a video) by the streamer J0nathan, on the official social profiles of Ubisoft a promotional message of Assassin's Creed Valhalla would appear to appear for a few moments, including the release date.

The source cited by the content creator is the Italian Instagram profile by Assassin's Creed. The short video taken by the youtuber, and readily shared on Twitter, shows the gameplay clips by AC Valhalla on an unspecified Xbox console (suppose Xbox Series X) and a screen inviting fans of the a series book the game in view of its marketing by the end of the year.

The leak of the message shared on social networks by Ubisoft fixed for November 17, 2020 the launch date of Assassin's Creed Valhalla in its Xbox One version, and therefore also on PC, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia. Already in April, the Amazon Germany portal had set the release date of the Assassin's Creed Ragnarok novel for November 17, the tentative name of the last chapter of the open-world epic of the Assassins by Ubisoft.

However, we do not know if the date indicated also refers to nextgen version for AC Valhalla's Xbox Series X, but we doubt that this information could be shared by Ubisoft (and not by Microsoft), perhaps during the course of theUbisoft Forward event on July 12th.

Waiting to receive an official confirmation or denial from the transalpine gaming giant, at the bottom of the news you can admire the message taken from J0nathan from the pages of the Instagram profile of Assassin's Creed in Italian with the launch date leak of the next chapter ad Viking setting of the series.