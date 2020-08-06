Assassin's Creed Valhalla: the man / woman choice foreseen from the beginning, speaks the Director

Share it:

On the occasion of the presentation of the new one Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, it has been announced that players will be able to freely choose to play a male or female protagonist.

Either way, the character will be called Eivor and its story will be canonical within the universe of the Ubisoft saga. Recently, however, some rumors have surfaced about the alleged process that would have led the development team to choose this approach. In particular, theories found that only a female version of Eivor existed in Assassin's Creed: Valhalla. He has now wanted to reply to these rumors McDevitt Derby, Narrative Director of the game.

On Reddit, the latter writes: "I will repeat what I have always said: the story of Assassin's Creed Valhalla was conceived from the beginning with a protagonist in mind both male and female. When you play the title, – he added – you will understand that there is no possibility that the male version could have been added at the last minute, or any version of this story you have heard. Obviously there are more nuances in all this, but delving into it would reveal many of the mysteries at the heart of the game. But understand this: that we started Assassin's Creed Valhalla knowing very well that Ubisoft wanted to offer players the possibility to choose the characters, and we worked hard to make it honor the lore we conceived".

