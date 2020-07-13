Assassin's Creed Valhalla Song of Glory: prequel comic announced

Share it:

Dark Horse Comics announced a few hours ago Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Song of Glory, the prequel comic of the new Ubisoft title coming in the next few months. The work, written by Cavan Scott (Star Wars Adventures, Vikings) and illustrated by Martin Tunica will consist of three total releases.

The comic will hit the market on October 21st, therefore preceding the release of the game, whose publication is scheduled for November 17. Below you can get an idea on the plot of the work by taking a look at the synopsis provided by the publishing house:

"Eivor, a Viking warrior, observes a village attacked by a nearby kingdom. Bloodshed and chaos erupt as he launches his deadly attack – but will his victory prove to be a blessing for his clan or a terrible curse? Elsewhere, another Viking is looking for another type of prize, a steel crucible. "

The comic should therefore be characterized by the same setting of the game, the ninth century Novergia, grafting the story on the Viking warrior Eivor. Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be available on PS4, Xbox One and PC, and later also on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla and side quests: how will missions be handled? Narrative Director Darby McDevitt shed some light on this during the Ubisoft Forward on July 12th. In the meantime, the pre-orders for Assassin's Creed Valhalla's novel and soundtrack open.