Assassin's Creed Valhalla: PureArts working on Eivor action figures

Fans of the murderous saga of the assassins can't wait to get their hands on the next Ubisoft title: Assassin's Creed Valhalla, a new game starring – as the name implies – a Viking warrior who will make us take part in the invasions of 9th century England.

They have already gone out many details on the next title in development by the guys from Ubisoft Montreal: from the reason for the changes to the hidden blade to the official face of the cosplayer who will lend his face to the character of Eivor. PureArts, a company that deals with the creation of video game action figures, also presented its next work to the world directly from Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

PureArts has previously worked with Ubisoft in the past to create figurines of the characters from Assassin's Creed, Watch Dogs and Ghost Recon. The killers were, without a doubt, the favorite subjects of both the fans and the company, which he made Bayek, Altair and Ezio. Now, in view of the highly anticipated new title, the studio will create a sculpture of Eivor, the protagonist of the next adventure.

The price of the action figure has not yet been announced, although it is usually very high (that of the killers of the previous games stood at around $ 700). Not only Ubisoft: PureArts has also collaborated with other studios such as Bandai Namco and CD Projekt Red with truly incredible results. You can find all their works on their official website reachable through this link.