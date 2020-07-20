Assassin's Creed Valhalla meets Mortal Kombat with X-ray killings

Share it:

Apparently, in Assassin's Creed Valhalla there will be a pinch of Mortal Kombat. Despite being two profoundly different games – an action RPG on one side, a fighting game on the other – Ubisoft developers have equally managed to infuse part of the soul of the Ed Boon series into the new adventure of the Assassins.

The first gameplay video of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which also revealed the release date of the game, includes a scene that has not gone unnoticed by the gaze of the most attentive fans: at 5:25 minutes it is possible to see Eivor – here in its variant female – swoop down on an enemy by sticking the blade hidden in his chest. The violence of the act was highlighted by brutal animation showing the blade making its way into the victim's flesh by shattering his bones: scenes to which the players of the extremely violent Mortal Kombat are more than used to it.

Well, apparently it was not an isolated case, nor was it a skit specially packaged for the trailer. When asked about the matter, the Game Director Benoit Richer has confirmed that these animations will occur regularly during gameplay, whenever they are activated by players. More details on this, in any case, will be revealed shortly.

What do you think of this news? You can watch the scene by clicking on the play button in the video attached at the top of this news. Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be released on November 17 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia in the Standard, Gold, Ultimate and Collector's editions. It is also expected to arrive on the next generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles, complete with free upgrade from PS4 and Xbox One.