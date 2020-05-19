Assassin’s Creed Valhalla map will be slightly larger than Odyssey’s

Share it:

A few days ago, one of the communication managers of Ubisoft assured that the development team preceded the criticism for the massive Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and that for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla they work in a somewhat more restrained title that will not necessarily be smaller.

Now producer Julien Laferrière has commented that the map will, in fact, be somewhat larger than that seen in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, where the reenactment of Classical Greece was of overwhelming size.

“I’ll say that in terms of extension, Valhalla is probably a little bit bigger than Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. I don’t have the exact figures at the moment, but we have not only created the whole country, in this case, England, also a part of Norway”

It is also mentioned that there will be other secret scenarios that are obviously not going to be discussed now (we remember sections such as the one from the Second World War in Assassin’s Creed Unity, for example).

The explanation behind these statements that may be contradictory is that we will have a larger map but with fewer activities of little relevance, which was what really bothered the players of the last installment, the incessant appearance of icons to get collectibles or fulfill repetitive tasks.

Having a bigger map but populated with fun or interesting activities may be what the franchise really needs. Exploring and wandering around fantastically detailed environments isn’t what fans of Ubisoft games are concerned about, just the feeling that they are that big to fill with playable confetti.