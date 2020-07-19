Assassins' Creed Valhalla: here is the game loading screen

Share it:

The AccessTheAnimus Twitter profile shared a very short clip showing the Assassin's Creed Valhalla loading screen, apparently definitive loading screen of the new Ubisoft game.

The loading screen sees Eivor intent on walk on a surface full of water, surrounded by lights and colors of the northern lights, for a certainly very pleasant final effect. In the past few hours the French publisher has published a trailer for Eivor that shows in detail the characteristics of the protagonist of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the video is also available in Italian.

If you want to learn more about the game mechanics, we refer you to the Assassin's Creed Valhalla video gameplay, recently we tried the title and we offer you twenty minutes of the game taken from the PC version. The new Assassin's Creed will be available from November 17 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

On the same day Ubisoft will also launch the official novel and the Viking soundtrack, already available for pre-order at the main retailers. To find out more, we refer you to the test of Assassin's Creed Valhalla with the report on the first hours of the game, happy reading!