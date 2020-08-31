Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: gameplay video on secondary activities

Share it:

As promised, Ubisoft’s top executives attended Gamescom 2020 and offered a taste of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla side activities with a gameplay video shown to coincide with the Future Games Show.

The trailer shared by the French videogame giant Eivor engaged in a series of challenges that will run parallel to the major story. Exploring theMedieval England, the Viking warrior we will play will be able to fight against mythological creatures, organize drinking competitions with his companions and interact with the countless secondary characters that populate the different regions of the game world.

However, lovers of narrative experiences will be happy to know that, according to the Ubisoft development team, AC Valhalla will boast deeper quests related to the plot than those that have outlined the playful offer of the previous episodes of the “killer series”.

At this point we just have to leave you to the new gameplay video, but not before reminding you that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be available from November 17 on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia, as well as on Xbox Series X e PlayStation 5 in conjunction with the release of the nextgen consoles from Microsoft and Sony.