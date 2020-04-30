Assassin's Creed Valhalla: everything you need to know about gameplay, history and mythology

Share it:

After an extensive live show, Ubisoft revealed Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the next entry in the long-running Ubisoft series, with a late 2020 release date window for PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, PC exclusively at the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store, Google Stadia, and UPlay +.

Revealed alongside a cinematic trailer offering insight into the new setting and characters, Ubisoft confirmed that Valhalla will take place in 9th century Europe, as the players take on the role of Eivor, a Viking raider who takes his people out of Norway into the kingdoms. from England. Valhalla is developing in Ubisoft Montreal, who previously developed Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and Assassin's Creed Origins, with more than a dozen Ubisoft partner studios also contributing to the new game.

Gameplay – Settlements, looting and customization

While the introductory trailer did not show direct gameplay capture, many of its scenes echo the new additions that Valhalla is making in terms of franchise gameplay.

The open world environment of Dark years of England and Viking culture It will also bring with it some key elements for gameplay in Valhalla, perhaps most notable is the Viking settlement led by Eivor.

Sounding similar to the Inagua settlement of Black Flag, and even to the Auditore villa of Ezio's Assassin's Creed II earlier, the director of Valhalla, Ashraf IsmailHe told IGN before the announcement more about the importance of the settlement to Eivor's history, as well as an idea of ​​what this gameplay would look like.

"Settlement is a key feature of the game. It is quite great what we are trying to achieve with him. We want you to feel that this is your house, that you are building, that much of what you are doing in the game world is, at the end of the day, feeding the settlement so that it can grow, it can evolve. We have a lot of buildings that people can build. Each building has its own gameplay purpose, "Ismail said.

"A lot of effort has been put into making sure that players can feel that this home they are developing is really meaningful to them." It is sasaplandificant for the journey they are on. The people who invite you to their settlement have meaning for them. Many events and things happen depending on how you decide to grow this place. It's really essential to the gaming experience. "

Of course, Eivor will have to leave his settlement and venture out into the world to experience it in true Assassin’s Creed style, and Valhalla also presents more tweaks there.

The introduction of the Viking ship points to naval combat, for which this development team was responsible at Black Flag, while Eivor will also be able to lead its people on raids from the coast to gather resources and money.

Valhalla will also update the combat we saw in Origins, introducing double wielded armament against a fiancee "greater variety of enemies than ever"

Valhalla will build on what Assassin's Creed Odyssey offered in terms of player customization. In addition to playing with Eivor as a man or a womanPlayers will also be able to customize Eivor's hair, tattoos, clothing, war point, and gear. In the meantime, decisions will have to be made in history, including the options for dialogue and the "political alliances" that will affect the world of Valhalla.

"There is character customization that we've never had [in the franchise] before," Ismail said. "The equipment system has been revamped quite a bit to really strike a balance between having an excellent game-oriented team, but also the appearance that players can really customize the look of that team." In terms of the most important options, it all comes down to travel and settlement, and what do you want to leave there and what kind of impact do you want to have on the people you're trying to care for?

Assassin's Creed Valhalla on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be the first entry in the series to take advantage of the new generation PS5 and Series X, and Ismail talked about how those new consoles are helping bring the world of Valhalla to life for what is supposed to be an Ubisoft game. " iconic "on new generation consoles.

"Assassin’s Creed has always been committed to new technologies because our ambition with these games and these worlds is offer the most immersive experience we can. So whenever there is new technology, we are very open to it, our software is very open to it, "Ismail said." Assassin's Creed Valhalla is intended to be a flagship game for the next generation for Ubisoft, so we are very excited. "

Specifically, he said the team is quite excited about what the reduced load times will allow the world of the new delivery.

"Having sasaplandificantly faster load times means we are able to remove some of the friction from the dive that we are trying to achieve. We are trying to build the experiences as immersively as we can, so having an extremely fast charge helps us a lot with that.. These worlds, the Dark Years of England and Norway, are impressive and living worlds. So being able to bring them to incredible potential is wonderful for us, "he said.

History and world

As the trailer indicates, Eivor's journey will take them and their Viking community from Norway across the North Sea to the four kingdoms of England. While all of those territories will somehow be explorable in Valhalla, Ismail indicated that there are some surprises up his sleeve.

"Actually, you can go back to Norway quite dynamically whenever you want. And Norway is quite impressive. We have the four kingdoms within England, Wessex, Northumbria, East Anglia, Mercia. It is a big part of England," he said. "There are other surprises that I won't spoil, but our ambition has been to deliver the Viking experience, the Viking fantasy within the world of Assassin's Creed."

Among the opposition that Eivor and the Vikings will face is the Saxon resistance, specifically in the form of the king Aelfred of Wessex.

Of course, as this is an entry from Assassin's Creed, there are likely to be some links to the current story present throughout the series, as well as more on the history of the Templars and Assassins, although it's a mystery for now.

Inclusion of Norse mythology

A remarkable moment in the presentation trailer shows Eivor apparently seeing the Norse god Odin on the battlefield, who then transforms into a raven and flies away, a good omen in the midst of battle.

Does this mean that the Norse gods will appear to a large extent in the history of Valhalla, particularly given their name? While it is understandable that Ismail did not want to explore the story, he said that the figures and beliefs of Norse mythology are certainly part of the game Because Eivor's spirituality and belief in these gods is largely a part of their daily life and that of the Vikings.

Nordic beliefs and Norse mythology were an everyday part of culture. And this is how we approach him, from a sense of history based on Vikings and Norsemen, "Ismail said." Also, we are telling a personal story from Eivor. So, Eivor's world perspective, this is what is hinted at in that trailer, how Eivor will take a sasaplandal or see something and give it its own spin. "

“It is an important part of Eivor's journey through this world, but the sasaplandal [from Odin in the trailer] was the Nordic people, their belief structures, that mythology itself was part of everyday life.

Reserve, Season Pass and Special Edition

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will have a season pass with DLCs that Ubisoft has not yet detailed, but the game will be available later this year in various formats, including the standard edition. The other versions include:

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gold Edition: base game and Season Pass

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition: base game, Season Pass, and the ultimate pack, which includes customization items.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Collector's Edition: same as the Ultimate Edition, along with a 30 cm tall figure from Eivor, steelbook, lithographs and soundtrack. Exclusive to Ubisoft Store.

The Assassin's Creed Valhalla pool guarantees players an exclusive launch mission, The Path of the Berserker, in which Eivor will join a legendary Nordic Berserker on a quest for revenge.