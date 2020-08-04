Assassin's Creed Valhalla: deeper and more plot-related quests

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Assassin's Creed Valhalla seems to want to revolutionize the RPG formula on which the two most recent chapters of the saga were based and, according to the game's narrative director Darby McDevitt we can expect a completely different management of secondary missions than in the past.

Interviewed by colleagues from GamingBoltMcDevitt explained that the formula on which the side quests in Origin and Odissey were built would not work in the narrative context of Valhalla, given the nature of the Vikings, hostile and devoted to war. "We couldn't imagine Eivor taking time between raids to help strangers simply moved by altruism. That kind of kindness belongs to Medjay, to a mercenary, or more generally to a hero, but certainly not to a Viking raider. The local population in the first place would be too suspicious of Eivor."

As we saw in the Assasin's Creed Valhalla demo, Ubisoft presented the protagonist as a colonizer and a warrior. It would therefore be strange that the invaded nation immediately trusts an enemy, so McDevitt and the development team have decided to follow a different path: "as a team we decided to drastically change the classic RPG formula, focusing on telling longer stories, divided into narrative arcs, with higher stakes and emotionally more impactful. Instead of experiencing a main story and dozens of side stories, players will experience many key stories, all with the epic charge comparable to a feature film"

Assissin's Creed Valhalla will be released on November 17, but before launch Ubisoft has promised further study on the new chapter of the saga dedicated to the war between templars and assassins.