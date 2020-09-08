Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, between hallucinogenic mushrooms and alcoholic competitions: the details from the ESRB

Share it:

As the publication date approaches, the expected Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla it is the protagonist of the assessment procedures of classification bodies.

Among the latter there is obviously also theESRB (European Software Rating Board), which, as usual, dedicates a special form of its public database to the game. We thus learn, rather predictably, that Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla has been classified as suitable for an audience “Mature“But the brief summary proposed by the classification body offers some rather peculiar details.

For example, we learn that our / our Eivor can ingest or inhale fumes generated by mushrooms with hallucinogenic potential. As a result, the screen view will include various distortions or chromatic variations, while the protagonist’s movements will become uncertain. Effects of instability and visual disturbances will affect the Viking from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla even after entertaining alcoholic competitions. Finally, on the fighting front, one is confirmed brutal fighting style, with frequent effects depicting bloodshed. Some weapons will allow you to behead your enemies, while the arsenal will include swords, axes, arrows and siege tools: all will allow you to take down “soldiers, mythological bosses, characters“.

