Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion, Xbox offers new wallpapers

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Waiting for the next Xbox Series X show, Microsoft continues its campaign for next-gen games by giving new wallpapers for all fans. The protagonists of the week are Watch Dogs Legion is Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

The leaders of the Xbox have in fact published new wallpapers for the two Ubisoft games that will debut in a next-gen version also on the next Xbox Series X. In particular those of Assassin's Creed Valhalla show Eivor in both male and female versions while those of Watch Dogs Legion reveal an overview of dystopian London dominated by some of the game's protagonists.

The new wallpapers were made available on Twitter through the official Xbox channels accompanied by a joke that reads: "Someone said that your smartphone wallpaper is a reflection of your soul. We are not sure who said it, but they were right". The wallpapers are available in different sizes and resolutions, adaptable to Xbox One, PC and Smartphone.

Meanwhile, discussions continue on Assassin's Creed Valhalla and on the graphics sector coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, carefully analyzed by Digital Foundry.