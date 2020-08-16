Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion: here are the covers of the PS5 version

Share it:

Over the last few hours, images have popped up on social networks that show what they will look like PlayStation 5 version covers of two Ubisoft titles coming in the coming months: Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion.

In both cases, the images show only the front of the box art, which just like those already shown a few weeks ago are incredibly similar to the PlayStation 4 covers, with the only difference that in this case we find the White background with the black logo of the console and one thin blue line which separates the two parts of the cover, recalling at the same time the LED that runs through part of the Sony console and which is also present on the DualSense.

We remind you that both Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion will boast the possibility of making the transition from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 and from Xbox One to Xbox Series X for free (via Smart Delivery). In case you didn't know, the Viking-based title will make its debut starting in November 17, 2020, instead Watch Dogs Legion will hit the shelves of all stores since 29 October 2020. Both titles are expected to be available at launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia as well as on next-gen consoles since their day one.