Assassin's Creed Valhalla and the challenge of historical precision

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Historical adaptations of video games, movies, series, and even novels are often riddled with "inaccuracies." Some are generated by the fact of making a more "commercial" story and others because the historical facts are passed directly through the triumphal arch. The saga Assassin's Creed is a little bit more unique because of its Assassins and Templars, and because of this he usually tries to cement the important events of history in that same scheme, but it must be recognized that they tend to try to be as faithful as possible.

The presentation of his new installment has been somewhat … rare with the famous Bosslogic streaming more than 8 hours in which he desasaplanded the poster for Assassins Creed Valhalla. It is easy to frame the action since the strong Viking component would adapt the historical period between 793 and 1066. The Viking age in which the aforementioned harassed Europe, from England to Italy.

More specifically by the poster itself we can see two different sides. The one on the left shows us some drakkar vikings -they are distinguished by their dragon-shaped figureheads-, assault ships sailing through an icy tundra. On the right side we can distinguish more details, the landscape with high and steep terrain, a large castle, reminiscent of photos of old English castles. If we add it to those who visibly do not seem Vikings, those with tattoos, who wear armor and helmets typical of Anglo-Saxons, it is more than accurate to say that some of the action is going to happen throughout England. As a curiosity, the Anglo-Saxons would have moved to England in the 5th century, from the Jutland peninsula (Denmark), where they would fight the Roman remnants and the British tribes.

Throughout the Viking Age they would perform raids and invasions to the British Isles, therefore, the action could happen in any of the 300 years that it lasts, approximately, although Ubisoft has set s. IX as the time frame for this installment. The attack that begins this time happens in the year 793 to a Lindisfarne (Northumbria) monastery, followed by more attacks throughout England, Scotland and Ireland -where they created the colonies that today are known as Dublin and Wexford-. From 800 the attacks in Europe would follow, reaching Spain where they looted Asturias and reached Seville in the Emirate of Córdoba, from there they jumped across the Mediterranean to Italy. As far as we know, this new title will take place in the invasion of the Great Pagan Army, at which time the Norse invaded the entire eastern part of England, starting with the city of York, where they not only looted but also conquered and maintained themselves for For almost a century, the entire area was called Danelaw.

We know this from the new trailer and the summary that was released a few hours ago by Ubisoft. In the middle of the monologue in which the Vikings of barbarians are put up, the face of the interlocutor appears while he has just sasaplanded a paper that makes "WAR" big, so we can conclude that it is a War declaration, and a name next to it that reads something like "Alfred". This places it on the dates that we mentioned above, because in the year 870, Alfredo "the Great" and his brother Ethelredo (or as it is spelled) of Wessex, kingdom of the South of England, would oppose these invaders.

It is reaffirmed in the synopsis where we are not told about the Dark Age of England in the 9th century. This leads to the Battle of Edington, where the Great Pagan Army would be defeated and driven to Northumbria. This Viking army was intended to conquer, not just assault, so the fact of creating a settlement is very detailed. Until in 927 Athelstan of Wessex reconquered York from Viking hands, unifying England and being considered its first king, although the Nordics would continue to wage war. This turbulent period seems to be going to be the breeding ground for the new confrontation between the Templars and the Assassins, as they like to call themselves now. The best thing that we have made clear from the trailer is that there are no warriors with horned helmets, which were only used in certain ceremonies.

Although only dark England is spoken of in the summary, the view of the drakkar sailing they anticipate the return of the ships as exploration vehicles. This could expand the areas to, not only the Scandinavian countries or England, but reaching the north of France, where the Vikings came to stand at the gates of Paris (twice) and got the Duchy of Normandy (year 911), very important in the defense of France and in the subsequent history of England, France and the Vikings. Without a doubt this is the golden viking age, the level of exploration and curiosity of the men of the north reached North America, many references point to it, but they also established many trade routes to the great Constantinople. Because they were not only looters and warriors, they were great navigators and therefore very good merchants, in addition to acting as spies.

Travis Fimmel as Ragnar Lothbrok in Vikings.

Northerners inspire freedom and exploration, the mysticism that has characterized murderers in all installments, it is normal that they now appear to … give it the final touch? We won't know yet. There are many times and cultures to touch in the world and Ubisoft is not going to disgust a saga that has given it so much benefit. At the moment we are left with the details of those warriors who have inspired so much. Although with errors, the Vikings series is a good adaptation, although if the time we have marked is correct we will not see our beloved Ragnar Lothbrok, but we may be witness to one of his children.