Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and the bosses: how were the English and Viking myths rewritten?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Among the great protagonists of the Future Game Show last weekend there was without a shadow of a doubt Ubisoft, which delighted all the spectators of the digital event with gameplay videos of Watch Dogs Legion and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, two productions expected by the end of this year.

The video dedicated to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla turned out to be quite interesting as, in addition to focusing on the secondary tasks, it also showed how the creatives are amalgamating the elements of Norse mythology with those of English literature of the ninth century (and beyond). We were able to appreciate the results of this work in the three boss battles shown in the demo.

The first clash is that between Eivor, the Viking protagonist, and the Black Shuck, the hell hound. Described as an enormous black dog with razor-sharp fangs, the Black Shuck is a very common monster in English legends, which according to the writings tends to appear at night and, taking advantage of the darkness, tear the innocent to pieces with its jaws. The other two bosses we leave them to discover as you watch the Special Video we have attached at the top of this news.

We take this opportunity to remind you that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be launched on November 17 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Google Stadia, and later on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, where it will support the free upgrade from previous generation versions.