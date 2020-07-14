Assassin's Creed Valhalla and the alternation between Eivor man and woman: new details from Ubisoft

Share it:

After showing the first gameplay of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft representatives provide clarifications on the possibility for the user to alternate the male and female versions of the protagonist Eivor during the Viking epic to be lived in medieval Anglia.

In addition to the event Ubisoft Forward staged on the evening of 12 July, the French videogame giant allowed the trade press to try their hand at a demo of the blockbuster action RPG; in this regard, here you can find Francesco Fossetti's report of our test of Assassin's Creed Valhalla after three hours of gameplay.

As reported by the ComicBook editorial staff, an important element of the AC Valhalla play experience emerged in this preview: during the adventure, players will be able to choose at any time to switch from the male to the female version of Eivor, and vice versa.

After the previously announced gender equality in the Assassin's Creed Valhalla combat system, confirmation of the option arrives which will allow users to interpret Eivor man or woman without any foreclosure whatsoever. According to the previews published after the digital show of 12 July, the system for the "fast gender change" will take place through the Animus will take care to change both theappearance that the voice by Eivor. The system in question, therefore, will be accessible from the launch of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, scheduled for November 17 on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia, as well as on PS5 and Xbox Series X coinciding with the marketing of the two next generation consoles.