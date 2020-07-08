Assassin's Creed Valhalla: AMD announces a bundle with the new Ryzen 3000 processors

Share it:

While Ubisoft warms up the engines for the next season's lineup event, AMD has announced an interesting promotion featuring the new Ryzen 3000 processors and Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

The giant from Sunnyvale has in fact announced a new bundle called AMD "Equipped to Win" which involves the CPU Ryzen 3000. Starting today and until 3 October, by purchasing an AMD processor of the Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 9 series (including the new Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 9 3900XT models) at the participating retailers (for Italy Next and Eprice ) players will receive the code for a copy of Assassin's Creed Valhalla redeemable on the AMD website until 7 November.

During the Ubisoft Forward show scheduled for July 12, Ubisoft should reveal new details on the new Assassin's Creed Valhalla. At the end of the event we will also finally be able to tell you about our impressions of the expected game that our Francesco Fossetti was able to try for about three hours.

Before leaving, we remind you that Assassin's Creed Valhalla is scheduled for autumn 2020 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and on the next-gen consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.