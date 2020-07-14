Assassin's Creed Valhalla: 20 minutes of gameplay of the new Ubisoft game

Share it:

We see 20 minutes of gameplay of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft's new blockbuster action RPG arriving in mid-November on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia, but also on PS5 and Xbox Series X coinciding with the release of the nextgen consoles of Sony and Microsoft.

The gameplay scenes that await you at the beginning of the article represent an extract from our three-hour test at Assassin's Creed Valhalla conducted by Francesco Fossetti. The preview granted by Ubisoft on the sidelines of the last digital event allowed us to draw the outlines of the complex playful, artistic, narrative and content framework of the next epic of the Assassins series.

While being in continuity with Origins is Odyssey in terms of the role progression and the "feeling" returned to the user, Valhalla promises to distance himself from his direct predecessors and to evolve the experience in various ways. In our 20 minute video you can see for example the net change made in the dynamics related to combat system, with smoother animations and more battles physical and visceral. No less interesting are the changes implemented by Ubisoft in the management of theequipment and ofevolution of skills, with the reduction of the influence of the levels that promises to instill realism in the adventure to be lived in the shoes of Eivor.

In the various interviews granted by the developers at the end of the last digital show, their desire to modify the AC Valhalla mission and side management system emerged. As announced during the Ubisoft Forward event, Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be available from November 17.