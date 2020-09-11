Assassin’s Creed Unity and Notre Dame: Paris Cathedral recreated in VR

As sadly known, on April 15 last year, the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral was the victim of a serious fire, which heavily damaged the structure.

On that occasion, Ubisoft had been the protagonist of an interesting reflection, linked to the possibility that the French software house could offer a significant contribution in the reconstruction of the building. During the development of Assassin’s Creed Unity, set during the years of the French Revolution, part of the creative team had indeed spent well two years in making accurate three-dimensional scans, necessary to recreate the majesty of the Parisian cathedral. For these reasons, many observers had hypothesized a possible contribution of Assassin’s Creed Unity to the reconstruction of Notre Dame.

The commitment of the software house, meanwhile, has achieved an experience in Virtual Reality aimed at allowing the public to explore the cathedral in its full splendor. During the second Ubisoft Forward, streaming made it possible to take a look at the VR experience thanks to the video you find at the beginning of this news.