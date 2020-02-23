Assassin's Creed Syndicate for PC free today on the Epic Games Store

Share it:

Starting today and for a week, Assassin's Creed Syndicate is free on the Epic Games Store together with Faeria: the two games they replace Kingdom Come Deliverance and Aztez, no longer available for free download.

"Play as Jacob Frye, a young and reckless Assassin, and use your skills to help those who have been overwhelmed by the advance of progress. Explore a London at the height of the industrial revolution and meet famous historical figures. Moving from Westminster to Whitechapel you will come across Darwin, Dickens, Queen Victoria … and many more. Take command of a gang, consolidate your stronghold and convince rival gang members to marry your cause to wrest the capital from the Templar yoke."

Minimum requirements

64-bit Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1 or Windows 10 Operating System

CPU Intel Core i5 2400s 2.5 GHZ, AMD FX 6350 3.9 GHZ

6 GB of RAM

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon R9 270 GPU (2GB VRAM Shader Model 5.0)

Recommended Requirements

64-bit Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1 or Windows 10 Operating System

CPU Intel Core i7 3770 3.5 GHz / AMD FX 8350 4.0 GHz

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 (4GB), GTX 970 (4 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 280X (3 GB VRAM) GPU

8 GB of RAM

Once added to the Assassin's Creed Syndicate library it will remain yours forever and you can use it without limitations of any kind, as if it had actually been purchased. You have until February 27 to redeem the game, if you are interested take advantage of it before it is too late.