Assassin's Creed Ragnarok, rumor: stealth, mythological monsters, London, Paris and much more

Following an alleged sighting of Assassin's Creed Ragnarok on Amazon Germany, a large number of rumors related to the next chapter of the famous Ubisoft series have spread on the net.

In particular, in addition to assumptions related to the release of Assassin's Creed Ragnarok in September 2020 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC, many other rumors have related to some elements related to storyline and gameplay. From the pages of the well-known forum 4Chan, a user who reports having contacts with the development team has reported a large number of potential rumors.

Specifically, it refers to a protagonist named Jora: players can freely choose between male or female characters. Assassin's Creed Ragnarok would host a very large map, offering different cities among the settings: they are mentioned in particular London, Paris, York and Kiev. In the universe of the new AC, the Assassins are believed to have a strong connection with the Norse deity Odin. The game world would include a large number of Temples, each of which is protected by mythical creatures, among which they are mentioned kraken, dragons and giant snakes.

On the gameplay front, the rumor reports on the implementation of several stealth elements. In particular, some skills would allow you to hide in the mud, snow, bushes and more. Wearing appropriate clothing could also allow you to camouflage within a crowd of civiliansOn the contrary, the player could attract attention. The new Assassin's Creed should also benefit from new climbing-related animations, with the possibility of also climb trees. There is also talk of the introduction of a reputation system connected to completing secondary quests. It would also provide for the return of phases of navigationhowever, linked more to exploration than to combat, with journeys along small rivers or swampy areas.

Obviously, what reported does not constitute official information: we remind you therefore to interpret the rumors with due caution.