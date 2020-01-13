Assassin's Creed Ragnarok: period rumors, historical figures, co-ops and more

Share it:

Ubisoft has not yet revealed the next chapter in the series Assassin's Creed, but increasingly persistent rumors speak of the arrival by the end of this year of Ragnarok, which would be set at the time of the Vikings.

The title in question first appeared fleetingly in the lists of retailers such as Amazon and GameStop, then it was the subject of a large leak on 4Chan, which seems to have revealed a lot of information. We have already told you about the protagonist, the cities and the mythological monsters, but it is not over here.

According to leaked information – which has not yet been confirmed by Ubisoft – the story of Assassin's Creed Ragnarok would begin in the year 845 AD, during the first siege of Paris operated by the Vikings, but much of the game would take place in 863 AD, in the role of the protagonist of which we have already spoken, Jora, who can be both male and female. During the adventure the players would have the opportunity to meet historical figures such as Alfred, the King of Wessex, Rollo, first ruler of Normandy, e Carlo the Big, emperor of the Carolingian Empire.

Assassin's Creed Ragnarok would also support the mode cooperative for 4 players, with a drop-in / drop-out system along the lines of the one implemented in Ghost Recon Wildlands. It would also include new RPG mechanics, such as a class system it's a skill tree that changes according to choices performed along the narrative arc. Not even new ones would be missing weapons upgradeable through runes, special skills related to certain types of weapons, and durability statistics. Instead of adrenaline, there would be one Berserker mode which would activate the powers of the runes based on elements such as lightning, fire and ice. Ubisoft would also have intervened on the difficulty, which will no longer be based only on the energy of the enemies, but also on their reaction times and on the health of the player himself.

We reiterate once again that none of this information has been confirmed by Ubisoft. The game has not yet been revealed, therefore for confirmation (or denial) we must necessarily wait for an official presentation. Before saying goodbye, let's add that according to rumors, Assassin's Creed Ragnarok should see the light by the end of 2020 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and on the next generation PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles.