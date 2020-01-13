Assassin's Creed Ragnarok: leak for a game image and PS5 reveal announcement?

Share it:

Over the past few months, the rumors and rumors related to Assassin's Creed: Ragnarok, alleged title of the next chapter of the Ubisoft saga.

Now, to throw further fuel on the fire intervenes a further indiscretion, originating from the pages of the well-known forum 4Chan. To make the sighting rather interesting is a consideration shared by Gaming Route: the portal in fact underlines how the user author of the post is the same who in the past had spread the first leak image of Assassin's Creed Origins. But what are the contents disseminated by the anonymous and alleged insider?

In particular, the post was accompanied by the publication of low quality image: the user claims that the latter would be taken from an initial build of Assassin's Creed Ragnarok and would represent the female version of the protagonist. The name of the latter, as stated by another recent rumor about the setting and plot of Assassin's Creed Ragnarok, is identified in Jora.

In the post 4Chan it is also claimed that the game will reveal during a game Sony event scheduled, according to the user, for the February 12. This date has recently been indicated by other rumors as a possible day of a PlayStation Meeting with PS5 reveal. The publication would instead be expected for October of this year. Among the settings, they are confirmed England and Scandinavia, while the gameplay should be similar to what was seen in Origins and Odyssey.

We reiterate, once again, that we are talking about rumor and corridor voices: To date, Ubisoft has in no way confirming that it is working on an Assassin's Creed Ragnarok.