Assassin's Creed Ragnarok is filtered with special editions included

It seems useless to deny that the next visit of the Assassin's Creed franchise will be in the countries of northern Europe, as the rumored Assassin's Creed Ragnarok It has begun to emerge in various stores with references to different special editions.

Amazon Germany has listed the Valhalla Edition of the game (thanks to Gaming Bolt) and GameStop Italia has done the same with the Mjolnir Edition (thanks to AreaJugones), leaving little room for doubt about the existence of this edition.

It seems a matter of time that Ubisoft ends up officially announcing that we are going to the Nordic countries for a new ration of adventures with historical dyes that also take advantage of mythology to nurture original stories that have been among the most popular in the middle for many years.

We may know more about the game during this E3 and have it ready by the end of the year with potential versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X, the new consoles that will go on sale at Christmas this 2020.