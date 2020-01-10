Assassin's Creed: Ragnarok could already have a release date

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A couple of days ago it leaked Assassin's Creed: Ragnarok on Amazon. Somehow, confirming that the rumor of the past might not be as false as commented. Although the information will have to be treated as such, an anonymous 4chan user has leaked more details of the possible Ubisoft game. Among them, the possible release date of the title, as well as the platforms it would reach.

The reason that this user has decided to publish this information now is evident; Amazon's leak has made him believe that everything he heard in his day was true. And now he shares it through 4chan, in order to protect his testimony before Ubisoft.

For starters, he has ensured that Ragnarok's code name is Kingdom. In addition, he comments that the game will come not only to consoles such as PS4 and Xbox One but also to its successors: PS5 and Xbox Series X. As if that were not enough, it confirms that the game will be announced in February and that the release date will be 29 September 2020.

From here, come the details regarding the gameplay. And for starters, it highlights the fact that the game will include cooperative for up to 4 players, in the line of Ghost Recon Wildlands. In addition, it ensures that there will only be one eligible character (to choose between male or female). His name would be Jora.

On the other hand, it would be confirmed that the mechanics of the game would be very similar to that of the last two games, with role elements. Only now it would include different classes and slight changes in the skill tree according to the class. In addition, combat would be enhanced with more types of weapons and special abilities for each of these.

In addition, judging by the information, each weapon can be improved and customized with runes that would have effects on the gameplay. Weapons that could be broken, forcing the player to have a smaller inventory. The user also highlights the return of navigation in the game, but with less combat and more exploration.

And there would also be Parkour, with more options such as climbing trees. Likewise, the hidden blade would return, now more customizable. And speaking of blades, stealth would offer many more options now. For example, hide in mud or snow. Finally, since we talked about hiding, there would be armor and outfits that would influence that, and we will have to keep that in mind.

What do you think of all the details? If true, we could face the most complete delivery of the saga to this day.

Source: 4chan