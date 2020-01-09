Assassin's Creed Ragnarok: a new leak from Amazon Germany appears online

Share it:

While the debate continues on the net about the fake leak of Assassin's Creed Ragnarok coming from GameStop Italia, another rumor comes from the Reddit community always linked to the next chapter of the Ubisoft open world saga.

As reconstructed by METRO colleagues, the new indiscretion is linked to the page image that the managers of Amazon Germany would open, and promptly close, to herald the opening of Assassin's Creed Ragnarok without offering further indications on the cover or hypothetical launch date.

The only information shared by the Amazon leak concerns the name of the Standard Edition for PlayStation 4, entitled "Valhalla" to relate to the narrative canvas and scenarios of a title that, as hypothesized by the frequent rumors about the project known with the code name of Assassin's Creed Kingdom, should be set in the Vikings era and see the light of the shops in late 2020 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and on nextgen consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X.

In the hope of coming to the head of the puzzle as soon as possible, we retrace the rumors of the last few months starting from the most recent rumors on the Assassin's Creed Ragnarok game setting and quest map.