Assassin's Creed Origins playable for free on the weekend on uPlay

Ubisoft representatives inform us that Assassin's Creed Origins, the blockbuster role-playing action that contributed to the open-world turnaround of this iconic series, will be available for free on uPlay over the next weekend.

The promotional initiative launched by the French company will officially start at 15:00 Italian Friday 19th June and will continue until 10 p.m. of Sunday 21 June. Those who want to participate in the free game weekend can already pre-load of AC Origins on uPlay, of course after logging in or registering for the first time (free of charge) to the Ubisoft digital service.

For the duration of the promotion, the emuls of Bayek they will have access to all the contents of the full version and will be able to maintain the progress achieved through the transfer of bailouts, should they decide to purchase the title on the preferred platform.

For the duration of the promotion, the emuls of Bayek they will have access to all the contents of the full version and will be able to maintain the progress achieved through the transfer of bailouts, should they decide to purchase the title on the preferred platform.