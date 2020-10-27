Assassin’s Creed, official: the anime series produced by Netflix is ​​coming!

Netflix recently announced the production of a series of projects related to the Assassin’s Creed saga, including the new live-action television series shown a few moments ago with a teaser trailer. Among the future plans, however, the existence of an anime series has also been confirmed, most likely produced by Adi Shankar’s team.

As reported by Deadline, Netflix would have signed an agreement with Ubisoft for the creation of one or more television series, animated and anime, all in production for several years. As for the anime, in particular, Castlevania producer Adi Shankar revealed, in 2017, that he was hired to make an original story set in the Assassin’s Creed universe.

For the moment there is nothing official, except for the existence of the project, but if it were to be the same series then we will hardly see Altair, Ezio Auditore or Connor in action. In all cases for the moment the focus seems to be mainly on the television series, so before going back to talking about the anime we will have to wait a bit.

What do you think of it? Which studio would you like to see animating the series? Please let us know, as always, by leaving a comment in the box below. Before saying goodbye, then, we advise you to take a look at the new Netflix anime productions coming in 2021.