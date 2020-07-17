Assassin's Creed Odyssey: there is a hint of Valhalla in the new update

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Assassin's Creed Odyssey development team launch a new free update on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia which introduces equipment inspired by the Viking atmospheres of the next chapter of Ubisoft's role-playing saga, Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

The patch in question, weighing between 3 and 4 GB according to its platform of choice, brings AC Odyssey to version 1.5.4. Thanks to this update, the epic of Kassandra is Alexios receives several optimizations and bug fixes that affected the game experience and mission progression.

The real surprise of the latest Odyssey update, however, is represented by the addition of the Northern Traveler set, an armor with pieces of equipment of clear Viking inspiration that allows the two heroes of the open-world epic of Ubisoft set in Ancient Greece to ideally reconnect to the "colleague" Eivor by AC Valhalla.

In the set in question there is also a spacetwo-handed ax, with ornaments and inlays that refer to the Norse tradition and the art of the peoples of the north. The notes accompanying the patch do not specify, however, if the Northern Traveler set can be freely unlocked in the game or if it must be purchased in the Odyssey digital store. While waiting to receive a clarification in this sense, we remind you that on these pages you will find our review of Assassin's Creed Odyssey and the preview of Assassin's Creed Valhalla made in the margins of theUbisoft Forward event.