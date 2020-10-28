Assassin’s Creed, Netflix announces the live-action TV series! All the details

Justin Kurtzel, the director of Assassin’s Creed with Michael Fassbender, just a few months ago declared that the history of videogames Ubisoft it would have been perfect as a TV series, and now the bomb has arrived.

Netflix will in fact make a television universe of Assassin’s Creed, with the streamer entering into a content deal with Ubisoft to develop live-action, animated and anime series based on the popular video game franchise.

The first series in development is an epic live-action adaptation that will cross different generi, will be produced by Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik of Ubisoft Film & Television: currently, the team is looking for a showrunner. “We are thrilled to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life a series of Assassin’s Creed “, ha affermato Peter Friedlander, VP Original Series per Netflix. “For its breathtaking historical worlds and huge global appeal as one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this IP and providing immersion. deeper for fans and our subscribers around the world.“

Since it was first launched in 2007, the franchise of Assassin’s Creed has sold more than 155 million games worldwide, making it one of the best-selling series in the history of video games. “For more than 10 years, millions of fans around the world have helped shape the Assassin’s Creed brand into an iconic franchise.“said Jason Altman, head of Ubisoft Film & Television – Los Angeles.”We are thrilled to create an Assassin’s Creed series with Netflix and look forward to developing the next saga in the Assassin’s Creed universe.“.

