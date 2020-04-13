Assassin's Creed II will be free this week on PC

Share it:

A few days ago from Ubisoft a month of free games was promised to help players get distracted during quarantine and they are living up to their promise. After giving away Rayman Legends it is the turn of Assassin's Creed II.

It may not be the newest title in the saga since it is a decade old, but the truth is that it is among the best rated in the franchise and even for many players it is still the best installment to date. Going back to the rebirth with Ezio Auditore and remembering what Assassin's Creed was like before tacking the action RPG with almost endless open worlds can be very entertaining.

Global, free to keep forever. https://t.co/Ytf9jZOIxv – Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) April 11, 2020

Although the offer has appeared in China, the game will be offered for free and globally starting tomorrow, Tuesday, March 14. Once redeemed you will keep it forever in your Uplay library.

As in 99% of cases, this offer is limited to PC and it will not be possible to add the game at zero cost to the library of any console in which the title has been released until now.

Ubisoft will continue to announce free games in the coming weeks. Also on PC you can go to platforms such as Twitch Prime, Epic Games Store and eventually Steam to get more free games and thus spend the long days of confinement without spending a euro but just as entertaining.