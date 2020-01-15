Assassination Classroom: a fan film stages the clash between Nagisa and Karma

Share it:

Concluded a few years ago, the series of Assassination Classroom it is among the most bizarre ever appeared in the historic Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Some fans made a live action video of the fight between Karma and Nagisa.

Previously we had shown you a preview of the clash between Nagisa and Karma made by the very good guys of Re: Anime, specialized in recreating scenes from famous anime and manga. In the video that we show you this time (which you always find at the bottom of the news) we see an extended version of the fight between the two students of Koro-Sensei. In the series, the two student friends (among the main characters of the series) come to clash over misunderstandings due to the fate of their beloved professor. In the video we see an excellent representation of the duel, choreographed in a very detailed and spectacular way.

Come out on Weekly Shonen Jump in July 2012, the Assassination Classroom manga had 21 volumes on its assets. The premise of the story sees a monstrous being that looks like an octopus teaching difficult Japanese high school kids. Except that in addition to the classic subjects, our protagonists are also taught to become expert killers. In addition to that they will also have to try to eliminate Koro-Sensei before it destroys Earth. A one shot of Assassination Classroom was also recently released, also published by Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.