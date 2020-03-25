‘Asier eta biok’, online thanks to Aitor Merino and Doxa

The current quarantine situation has encouraged more and more filmmakers to release their works on the Internet for greater enjoyment by the public, just as organizations, institutions and cultural structures are doing. Aitor Merino He has decided to do the same, along with his sister Amaia, with which it was one of the sensations of Zinemira of the 61st edition of the San Sebastian Festival, 'Asier eta Biok'.
We like movies on the edge of the abyss, the ones that put all the meat on the spit and get soaked to the crown. Those who accept that they can bother, but do not do it intentionally. Those who assume their mistakes and admit their successes without false inconvenience. Those who think of a future, but do not forget their past.
As contradictory as it may seem, the fact that the director of the film and the one who writes share the place of origin, although we are far from it, brings us closer than it separates. And is that the earth, throws a lot. We share a past unites anyone. With a difference, Pamplona is not Bilbao, although at the same time certain topics were not discussed anywhere because, after all, it was not known for sure what your interlocutor was thinking, much less who could be the person behind you.
Years later, when Bilbao became a postcard, and instead of the Euskalduna workers blocking the Deusto bridge to save their jobs, the trucks that transported works of art to the foundation passed through the bridge of the old foundry. Of course, we still did not touch on certain topics because, although we knew the political positions of all our foreign friends (who we had convinced to visit the Basque Country), we still did not know, for sure, what that group at the end of the bar was thinking, although now they no longer spoke Basque but French or German.
Time passes and life forces you to deal with certain topics. He almost threw them in your face, leaving you no escape. Aitor Merino He thought that, as much as he loved his birthplace, there was a beyond his borders, and even achieving something different. He left the capital, which Hemingway made famous for his running of the bulls, and therefore had to leave his family and his best friend, Asier.
The separations are painful, but in Aitor's case it was the reunion, which would be more complicated. His energy, friendliness, talent and work lead him to have his moment of glory (in any case, the first and surely it will not be the last) starring Stories of the Kronen (1995), clinging to a railing and suspended over the void … (foreboding, his taste for risk). And in that sweet moment of the attention of the public and the press, he discovers that his childhood friend is accused of belonging to the terrorist organization ETA.
One of the characteristics that distinguishes us from animals is our desire to understand what happens to us. Every mammal before a fire runs off in the opposite direction. Many of us would also escape, others would try to extinguish it and some would wonder what is its origin and even who or what has caused it. Asier Merino It belongs to the last group: the percentage of those who wonder, which does not mean that they get the answers they want.
Ideal time to prolong these # extraordinary days, in every way, and recover the feelings that produced us seven years ago. The DOXA production company offers us on the same page the opportunity to see two other of their exciting productions: the short film by Maddi Barber, ‘592 metroz goiti’, which premiered in Visions du Réel 2018, on the construction of the Itoiz dam in the 1990s and ‘163 days. The Strike of Bands ’, from Larraitz Zuazo, centered on the 800 workers of the Bizkaia ‘Cold Band Lamination’ company, who in 1966 staged the longest strike under Franco. A fascinating review of the recent history of the Basque Country in three key historical moments.
Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.
Add Comment