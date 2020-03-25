‘Asier eta biok’, online thanks to Aitor Merino and Doxa

Share it:

The current quarantine situation has encouraged more and more filmmakers to release their works on the Internet for greater enjoyment by the public, just as organizations, institutions and cultural structures are doing. Aitor Merino He has decided to do the same, along with his sister Amaia, with which it was one of the sensations of Zinemira of the 61st edition of the San Sebastian Festival, 'Asier eta Biok'.

We like movies on the edge of the abyss, the ones that put all the meat on the spit and get soaked to the crown. Those who accept that they can bother, but do not do it intentionally. Those who assume their mistakes and admit their successes without false inconvenience. Those who think of a future, but do not forget their past.

As contradictory as it may seem, the fact that the director of the film and the one who writes share the place of origin, although we are far from it, brings us closer than it separates. And is that the earth, throws a lot. We share a past unites anyone. With a difference, Pamplona is not Bilbao, although at the same time certain topics were not discussed anywhere because, after all, it was not known for sure what your interlocutor was thinking, much less who could be the person behind you.