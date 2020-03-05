Ashley Zukerman will star in the series ‘Langdon’

Share it:

For the millions of fans around the world in the saga created by Dan Brown, Robert Langdon will always be Tom Hanks, an actor who, so far, has played the charismatic character in the movies' The Da Vinci Code ',' Angels and Demons 'e' Inferno '. However, they will have to get used to another face for the mythical professor of religious iconography at Harvard: Ashley Zukerman will get into your skin in ‘Langdon’, the series that prepares the NBC chain and will be focused on Robert's first adventures.

Based on ‘The lost symbol’, third novel of the saga, the plot will have as a starting point a series of deadly riddles that, well interpreted, will serve to save the mentor of the protagonist, kidnapped, and thus avoid a very dangerous global conspiracy.

At the moment, there is not much more information about the project, although it is known that Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie, co-creators of the television adaptation of ‘Scream’, will act here as screenwriters and showrunners.

Ashley has achieved great popularity thanks to the HBO series ‘Succession’, in which she plays Nate Sofrelli. But the actor is a regular face on the small screen since, throughout his career, he has gone through series like ‘Manhattan’, ‘Fear The Walking Dead’, ‘Masters Of Sex’ or ‘The Pacific’.