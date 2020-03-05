Ashley Benson's new tattoo on her arm is a love message that we share, the one for chips!

Share it:

Okay, we love the new tattoo love on the arm of Ashley Benson, period. And no, if you are immediately thinking of a super dedication to your girlfriend Cara Delevingne, you are out of the way because here we are talking about a romantic story that goes beyond the boundaries of infinity: the one for French fries 😝 combined with a tribute to France.

The new tattoo by Ashley Benson do you like? Getty Images

In these days Ashley Benson and the girlfriend Cara Delevingne they were in the first rows of the most important fashion shows: very elegant in Milan for Hugo Boss and then a stop in Paris for Stella McCartney and Balmain. But between one catwalk and another, the ex Pretty Little Liars Ashley Benson he took the time to go to the Moxy Hotel with the artist Jon Boy and get tattooed. The new Ashley Benson tattoo maybe he was really inspired by his Parisian stop, since he made a small tattoo with words Pommes Frites, chips. Yes, with a tattoo with meaning of love double in one fell swoop, Ashley Benson has made her love for the French city and for what seems to be her favorite dish indelible. And how not to give her reason.

Ashley Benson's new tattoo dedicated to french fries

There Cara Delevingne's girlfriend, Ashley Benson debuted with his new one black tattoo, at the Giambattista Valli fashion show at Paris Fashion Week 2020 where he wore a pair of black trousers and a curled white top that left his arms on display, or rather the arm with the new tattoo with written Pommes Frites. To complete the sophisticated look, a high ponytail and a minimal but somewhat shiny make up given a purple eyeshadow and a touch of blush to illuminate the face. Definitely to copy!

But this was not the only tattoo that the actress did Ashley Benson she had it done by the famous tattoo artist from New York. On the right side of her back she also got tattooed tattoo with word California, his state of origin and country where he currently lives. Or rather where Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne they live, which would be one more reason to make this name indelible.

In short, if Ashley Benson tattoos everything she loves, including French fries, we can't wait to see which tattoo will pay homage to her girlfriend Cara Delevingne.

