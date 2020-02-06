 A’Sharad Hett was going to be Obi-Wan’s villain at Disney +

Share it:

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series It's as we know in a parenthesis while rewriting your script. Until the beginning of filming has been delayed (from this August now to be released in January 2021) to be able to work on that new writing.

At the moment we do not know how different the series will be after the rewrite, which we remember was said too often in pattern of “The Mandalorian”, but it has been revealed which was to be the main villain of the series, an old acquaintance of Star Wars fans. It looks like, A’Sharad Hett, Jedi and old friend of Anaking Skywalker, was going to exercise Obi-Wan's great nemesis in the series. No details have been leaked of whether an adaptation of the history of the comics was going to be made, but the truth is that they fit perfectly with the approach of the series.

A’Sharad Hett and later named Darth Krayt, debuted in the comics in the Dark Horse era – now considered the Legends stage – and has not had a presence in this Disney / Marvel era. Raised in Tatoonie, he is the son of the exiled Jedi knight Shard Hett, and an educated slave like Tusken. It was Padawan of Ki-Adi-Mundi, and then of An’ya Kuro. He fought as a Jedi General during the Clone Wars and even survived the Great Jedi Purge. On his way back to his native Tatooine, he became the leader of several Tusken clans, with which he was razing different Tusken areas and which were now occupied by humans, thus beginning his fall to the Dark Side. Thus he ended up running into the farm of Owen Lars, and consequently, with Obi-Wan Kenobi, who after a duel, managed to win the battle and convince him to leave the farm alone. After his defeat, Hett became a bounty hunter, and in the Unknown Regions he was captured by the Yuuzhan Vong, and that caused him to end up falling into the Dark Side, then becoming the Dark Lord Darth Krayt and leading the New Sith Order .

Actor Ewan McGregor and director Deborah Chow are still involved in the project, which is said to have also suffered a reduction in the number of episodes, from six to four episodes, but the search for new writers who take the place of Hossein Amini ("Drive").

For now, McGregor, who is asked during the promotion of "Birds of prey", continues to give the matter a normal character. For example, this Wednesday during his visit to the ABC Good Morning America program he said the following:

We will start shooting at the beginning of next year, they are in preproduction since this summer, there are scripts that I have read that are very good, they keep writing on them to make them even better, and we start very soon next year. And I'm excited for it. I think the last one I shot was in 2003, so it's been a while. Also, I am reminding myself all watching the new movies and ‘The Mandalorian’ And those things, I really enjoyed. I keep up to date with the world of Lucasfilm.

