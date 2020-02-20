Ash without brakes in Pokémon 2019, the coach challenges Leon and makes a surprise announcement

Share it:

More than 20 years have passed since Ash Ketchum, young coach originally from Biancavilla, declared for the first time that he wanted to become the strongest coach in the world. Today, with the new series set in Galar, we are faced with a much more mature boy, as shown in episode 13 of Pokémon 2019.

In the last episode Ash defeated a new threat with Pikachu, represented by a Drednaw evolved into Gigamax form. After defeating the opponent and gaining the same skill, the two rested in a bar. It was at this point that the young coach expressed his willingness to fight with Leon, the reigning champion of the Pokémon World Championship.

Go instructs Ash, explaining that in order to challenge the coach it is necessary to win countless battles, in order to climb the four ranks that guarantee access to the next edition. Only the best in fact manage to be part of the Master Class, rank in which Leon himself is found. At this point Ash makes his announcement, responding to Go with a simple statement: "Well, I just have to win a lot of battles don't I? Let's do it then!". Ash therefore intends to participate in the new edition of the Pokémon World Championshiptournament that would crown him as the strongest coach in the world.

Leon subsequently rewards the boy by guaranteeing him a challenge, in order to repay him for calming the waters with the Drednaw. Pikachu collides with Leon's Charizard and after a much more fought battle than many would have thought, he ends up on the floor thanks to an incredible combo of the Dragon Pokémon.

And what do you think of it? Will Ash be able to enter the Master Class? Let us know yours by leaving a comment in the box below!